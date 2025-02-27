2 women dead in ‘domestic-related shooting’ at Cobb apartment complex

Two women were found dead Thursday in a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex in Cobb County.
Details are limited, but the shooting happened at SYNC at Vinings in the 2100 block of Cumberland Parkway near I-285, police said.
At about 2:25 p.m., officers arrived at the complex and found the two victims dead inside a residence. Their names were not released.
Police have not provided the nature of the shooting outside of it being domestic. SWAT teams originally responded to the scene, police said.
“It appears to be an isolated event and no danger to the public,” police spokesperson Officer Shenise Barner confirmed.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake