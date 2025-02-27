BREAKING
2 women dead in ‘domestic-related shooting’ at Cobb apartment complex

Cobb County police are investigating after two people were found dead in a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex on Cumberland Parkway.

Cobb County police are investigating after two people were found dead in a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex on Cumberland Parkway.
1 hour ago

Two women were found dead Thursday in a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex in Cobb County.

Details are limited, but the shooting happened at SYNC at Vinings in the 2100 block of Cumberland Parkway near I-285, police said.

At about 2:25 p.m., officers arrived at the complex and found the two victims dead inside a residence. Their names were not released.

Police have not provided the nature of the shooting outside of it being domestic. SWAT teams originally responded to the scene, police said.

“It appears to be an isolated event and no danger to the public,” police spokesperson Officer Shenise Barner confirmed.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

