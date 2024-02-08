2 plead guilty to killing retired Gwinnett deputy during store robbery

Robertson, 31, and Norah, 29, pleaded guilty Friday and were sentenced.

Robertson, of Lawrenceville, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he serves 30 years. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder, eight counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal damage to property in the second degree, and one count of obstruction of an officer, the DA’s office said.

Norah, of Buford, was sentenced to 40 years with the first 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal damage to property in the second degree, and one count of obstruction of an officer. His sentence requires him to serve 20 years without the possibility of parole.

Cosme, 63, had retired from the Gwinnett sheriff’s office and was working at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Hamilton Mill Road near Buford when he was killed. Cosme, who was a sergeant from April 2006 until November 2015, had reached for his own weapon to protect a co-worker when he was shot, according to police.

After Cosme’s death, Gwinnett police teamed up with the FBI and learned the men matched the descriptions of suspects wanted in four previous robberies of Gwinnett auto parts stores.

In June 2020, both Robertson and Norah were arrested, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The pair remain under investigation for armed robberies at stores in several other metro counties, the DA said.

Cosme’s law enforcement career began in 1979, according to his online obituary. He worked for the Macon Police Department, Charleston Police Department and Newburg, New York Police Department before joining the Gwinnett sheriff’s office.