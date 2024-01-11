2 metro Atlanta brothers killed in DeKalb crash, 3rd hospitalized

A 12-year-old and his older brother were killed and a third brother was critically injured in a DeKalb County crash late Monday night, according to authorities.
DeKalb police said they got the call about a single-vehicle wreck along I-675 South before Anvil Block Road around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle that had left the road and collided with several trees.
The boy and his 17-year-old brother, identified by their family as Gabriel Gay and Cameron Huff, respectively, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their 14-year-old brother, Travis Isaacs, was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Isaacs, a football player at Langston Hughes High School, remains hospitalized in critical condition “with a significant recovery ahead of him,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “His long-term medical treatment and care are expected to be significant.”
Family members said Gay had been adopted by his mother at the age of 4 and had “flourished into an intelligent, quick-witted young basketball star,” they said. Huff, meanwhile, was in the process of applying to colleges as he was about to graduate from New Manchester High School, where he played football and ran track.
“As (their) mother and entire family’s focus is on grieving, your generosity and support are greatly appreciated,” the family wrote. “Your compassion means the world and we are grateful for the support of our extended community.”
Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author