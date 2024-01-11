2 metro Atlanta brothers killed in DeKalb crash, 3rd hospitalized

A 12-year-old and his older brother were killed and a third brother was critically injured in a DeKalb County crash late Monday night, according to authorities.

DeKalb police said they got the call about a single-vehicle wreck along I-675 South before Anvil Block Road around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle that had left the road and collided with several trees.

The boy and his 17-year-old brother, identified by their family as Gabriel Gay and Cameron Huff, respectively, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their 14-year-old brother, Travis Isaacs, was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.