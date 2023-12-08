2 charged in man’s shooting death at Gwinnett business

A second suspect tied to the October death of a man at a Gwinnett County business was arrested Thursday, police said.
Kevin Pacheco, 20, of Atlanta, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway. Styles Gann, 19, of Conyers, was arrested Oct. 24, just days after the fatal shooting, and is facing the same charges.
The two are accused in the death of Edward Thompson, 20, of Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett police said.
Officers were called to Northside Hospital in Atlanta off Johnson Ferry Road on Oct. 21 after Thompson was brought in by friends. Police said he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and died soon after law enforcement responded to the hospital.
The shooting took place at a business in the 4800 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and began as a fight between the suspects and victim, according to police.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Several businesses, including two salons, a T-Mobile store and a grocery store, are situated in the area. Police did not say at which business the shooting happened.
Pacheco and Gann remain in the Gwinnett jail without bond.
