2 charged in man’s shooting death at Gwinnett business

A second suspect tied to the October death of a man at a Gwinnett County business was arrested Thursday, police said.

Kevin Pacheco, 20, of Atlanta, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway. Styles Gann, 19, of Conyers, was arrested Oct. 24, just days after the fatal shooting, and is facing the same charges.

The two are accused in the death of Edward Thompson, 20, of Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett police said.