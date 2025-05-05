A 17-year-old boy and another juvenile have been arrested in connection with a deadly melee Sunday at a Zaxby’s restaurant in Powder Springs, authorities said.

Police were responded to a report of a fight at about 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Kroger at the Brownsville Commons shopping mall. When officers arrived, they saw a crowd “of mostly juveniles” at the front door of the nearby Zaxby’s, located at the parking lot’s opposite end, Powder Springs police said.

Police said three people were stabbed at the restaurant, including one teenager who died at a hospital. He was identified by police as 17-year-old William Renfro of Dallas, Georgia.