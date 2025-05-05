A 17-year-old boy and another juvenile have been arrested in connection with a deadly melee Sunday at a Zaxby’s restaurant in Powder Springs, authorities said.
Police were responded to a report of a fight at about 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Kroger at the Brownsville Commons shopping mall. When officers arrived, they saw a crowd “of mostly juveniles” at the front door of the nearby Zaxby’s, located at the parking lot’s opposite end, Powder Springs police said.
Police said three people were stabbed at the restaurant, including one teenager who died at a hospital. He was identified by police as 17-year-old William Renfro of Dallas, Georgia.
Two other “male juveniles” were injured, police said. They were taken to local hospitals where they were being treated for stab wounds. Police did not share their conditions.
A 17-year-old boy from Powder Springs and another juvenile were taken into custody and are facing several charges, including murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, police said.
Police said a group of young people went to the restaurant intending to fight.
“This investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests could result from this investigation,” police said.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact Powder Springs police at 770-943-1616.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts
The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.
Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah
Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.