16-year-old shot, killed by someone he knew in DeKalb, police say

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Monday in DeKalb County by someone he knew, according to authorities, though no one has been arrested in the case.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was shot in the 300 block of Hatton Drive near the Oak Forest Apartments, said DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells in a statement. Officers responded just after 6:15 p.m. and found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The teenager was taken to the hospital but did not survive, police said.