Crime & Public Safety

16-year-old shot, killed by someone he knew in DeKalb, police say

A teenager was killed in a shooting on Hatton Drive in Scottdale, DeKalb County police said.

A teenager was killed in a shooting on Hatton Drive in Scottdale, DeKalb County police said.
1 hour ago

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Monday in DeKalb County by someone he knew, according to authorities, though no one has been arrested in the case.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was shot in the 300 block of Hatton Drive near the Oak Forest Apartments, said DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells in a statement. Officers responded just after 6:15 p.m. and found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The teenager was taken to the hospital but did not survive, police said.

“Initial information indicates the suspect was known to the victim prior to the shooting,” Wells said.

No further information has been released, though detectives are continuing to investigate, according to police.

The area where the shooting took place is off Glendale Road in Scottdale, near Robert Shaw Elementary School and just inside I-285.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team.

