15-year-old in custody after police standoff at Fayetteville home

Fayetteville police said the teenager had a knife and barricaded himself inside a house in the Lakeside on Redwine subdivision. The standoff occurred after officers with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice tried to serve a warrant at a home on Ridgewood Drive for violation of probation from an aggravated assault.

Video footage showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in the area. Nearby residents were advised around 5:15 p.m. to stay inside their residences.