15-year-old in custody after police standoff at Fayetteville home

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A 15-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday following a police standoff at a home in Fayetteville, authorities said.

Fayetteville police said the teenager had a knife and barricaded himself inside a house in the Lakeside on Redwine subdivision. The standoff occurred after officers with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice tried to serve a warrant at a home on Ridgewood Drive for violation of probation from an aggravated assault.

Video footage showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in the area. Nearby residents were advised around 5:15 p.m. to stay inside their residences.

The situation was resolved about 45 minutes later when members of the police’s negotiation team talked the teen into surrendering, authorities said.

He was taken into custody without incident. His name was not released by police.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

