14 convicted in federal dogfighting case based in South Georgia

In the federal case, the dogfighters brought 24 pit bull-type dogs to Donalsonville — about 170 miles southwest of Macon — for a weekend event in April 2022. But law enforcement officers disrupted the event and found dogs inside crates in cars, prosecutors said.

“The participants used their cars to store dogs who had already been fought, as well as those whose handlers were awaiting their turn in the fighting pit,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Some dogs were kept on chains on the property.”

A total of 27 dogs were rescued, but one died from severe injuries after a fight, investigators said. The dogs found in cars had recent injuries and scars from previous fights.

“Under federal law, it is illegal not only to fight dogs in a venture that affects interstate commerce, but also to possess, train, transport, deliver, sell, purchase or receive dogs for fighting purposes,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The 14 defendants pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The defendants were:

Tamichael Elijah, 48, of Donalsonville, Georgia

Marvin Pulley, III, 53, of Donalsonville and Jakin, Georgia

Brandon Baker, 42, of Panama City, Florida

Christopher Travis Beaumont, 38, of Panama City, Florida

Herman Buggs, Jr., 57, of Donalsonville, Georgia

Terrance Davis, 46, of Pansey, Alabama

Timothy Freeman, 27, of Bainbridge, Georgia

Terelle Ganzy, 35, of Panama City, Florida

Gary Hopkins, 67, of Donalsonville, Georgia

Cornelious Johnson, 40, of Panama City, Florida

Rodrecus Kimble, 44, of Donalsonville, Georgia

Donnametric Miller, 42, of Donalsonville, Georgia

Willie Russell, 43, of Blakely, Georgia

Fredricus White, 36, of Panama City, Florida

Thirteen defendants pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to violate the animal fighting prohibition of the federal Animal Welfare Act. Six also pleaded guilty to possessing and transporting a dog for purposes of using the dog in an animal fighting venture. Two pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a firearm by a person with a prior felony conviction. And one pleaded guilty to spectating at an animal fight.

Sentencing has not yet been held for those convicted. They face $250,000 fines per count of animal fighting charges, the U.S. attorney said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern District of Florida and Middle District of Alabama assisted Georgia investigators with the dog rescue operation.

Georgia’s animal crimes prosecutor Jessica Rock, who was not involved in this federal case, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that dogfighting is often linked to other violence.

“Animal crimes don’t exist by themselves,” Rock said. “These crimes are linked to human violence, such as domestic violence and child abuse. Even though animal abuse itself is a crime and is serious, it’s never just about the animal.”