1 found dead after police officer spots fire at Gwinnett home

The officer, whose name was not released, noticed the flames through the chimney and the roof caving in, according to Capt. Ryan McGiboney with the Gwinnett fire department. The officer tried to alert anyone inside the home of the flames, but the heat forced him back, McGiboney said.

At 11 p.m., firefighters arrived at the home in the 3700 block of Eli Drive in Snellville, a fire department spokesperson said. Heavy fire was coming through the windows and crews used several hoses to fight the blaze, McGiboney said.