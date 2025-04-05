1 dead in 3 overnight shootings across NW Atlanta

About an hour earlier, officers responded to the 3500 block of Bolfair Drive, a residential area just west of I-285 and off Bolton Road. The location is about 6 miles from the first incident.

There, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, according to officials. He was said to be alert when taken to a hospital.

The incident that started the violent evening occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, when officers said they were called to Grady Memorial Hospital about a 28-year-old who had been shot in the face. The victim was said to be alert.

The incident initially happened in the 1400 block of West Peachtree Street, which corresponds to the Ascent Midtown apartments high-rise, according to investigators. The area is next door to the Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown hotel and between 18th and 17th streets.

No details have been released regarding a motive or suspects in the cases.

