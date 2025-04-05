1 dead in 3 overnight shootings across NW Atlanta

One man was killed, and two others were injured in separate shootings across northwest Atlanta within a span of nearly four hours, police said.
The deadly incident was the last to occur around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, after officers rushed from scene to scene. That shooting happened in the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road near an apartment complex off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.
Authorities said they found a 58-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel and was not publicly identified.
About an hour earlier, officers responded to the 3500 block of Bolfair Drive, a residential area just west of I-285 and off Bolton Road. The location is about 6 miles from the first incident.
There, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, according to officials. He was said to be alert when taken to a hospital.
The incident that started the violent evening occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, when officers said they were called to Grady Memorial Hospital about a 28-year-old who had been shot in the face. The victim was said to be alert.
The incident initially happened in the 1400 block of West Peachtree Street, which corresponds to the Ascent Midtown apartments high-rise, according to investigators. The area is next door to the Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown hotel and between 18th and 17th streets.
No details have been released regarding a motive or suspects in the cases.
