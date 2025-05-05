Investigators determined Samir Bennett, 24, of Marietta, was a suspect and arrested him that same day, officials said. He was booked into the Cobb County jail on multiple charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities did not explain what led to the shooting or ifthe victim and suspect knew each other. No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s major crimes unit at 770-499-3945.

