Georgia’s daily coronavirus cases reach record high

Georgia reached a record daily high Saturday in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the state.
Georgia reported 4,689 new coronavirus cases, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The previous high was set July 10 with Georgia’s reported 4,484 new coronavirus cases. Before that date, the record was July 2 when 3,472 cases were reported by DPH in its ongoing tracking. The first day of this month had set a record with 2,946 new cases.
The total number of cases in Georgia now stands at 139,872.
Thirty-six more deaths from coronavirus were reported Saturday to bring the total to 3,168.
On the AJC’s COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are shown by the date they occurred, as reported by the department. But because there is a lag between the date of death and the date the department reports it, more recent data is likely to be adjusted upward in the future.