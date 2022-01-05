Cops: Woman arrested after confessing to killing girlfriend in Smyrna motel room

Kellum faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intention to commit theft or felony.

Biloxi police contacted Smyrna police Dec. 23 and alerted them that a suspect had admitted to committing a homicide in the city, Smyrna police spokesperson Lt. Louis Defense said. Smyrna officers found Strong dead inside the second-floor suite.

The arrest warrant alleges Kellum shot Strong twice with a Ruger 9mm handgun. One bullet struck Strong in the right cheek and the other hit her in the lower neck, according to the warrant. Investigators recovered one of the shell casings in the motel room, police said.

Defense said Smyrna investigators then went to Biloxi to interview Kellum and take her statement. He described the fatal shooting as an isolated incident that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Kellum admitted that she picked up some shell casings before fleeing the motel, according to the warrant. She told police she tossed them out of her car window while driving from Georgia to Mississippi and also admitted she stashed the clothes she was wearing during the shooting in a backpack that she left in a storage unit in Biloxi, the warrant stated.

Authorities said Kellum also confessed that she stole $324 from Strong’s car. Police searched Kellum’s vehicle and found the cash in her center console, according to the warrant.