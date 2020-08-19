Charlotte Hornets suspend radio announcer who tweeted N-word

Screen shots of the tweet showed Focke wrote: “Shot making in this Jazz-[Nuggets] game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!”

The racial slur was written in place of “Nuggets.”

Focke will remain on indefinite suspension while the Hornets continue to investigate, the team said in a statement, according to ESPN.

» MORE: White supremacists use social media to organize racist attacks amid unrest

“The Hornets are aware of the social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke. As an organization we do not condone this type of language.”

The statement did not address whether Focke’s weekly podcast for the Hornets’ website would be affected.

Focke was not working the game. The team’s record was not good enough for an invite to the NBA Playoffs this season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, Focke worked for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.