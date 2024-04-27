News

Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for the annual White House correspondents’ dinner

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — An election-year roast of President Joe Biden before journalists, celebrities and politicians at the annual White House correspondents’ dinner Saturday butted up against growing public discord over the Israel-Hamas war, with large protests outside the event condemning both Biden’s handling of the conflict and the Western news’ media coverage of it.

With hundreds of protesters rallying against the war in Gaza outside the event and concerns over the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the perils for journalists covering the conflict, the war hung over this year’s event.

“Shame on you!” protesters draped in the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh cloth shouted, running after men in tuxedos and suits and women in long dresses who were holding clutch purses, as guests and other participants hurried inside.

Chants accused U.S. journalists of undercovering the war and misrepresenting it. “Western media we see you, and all the horrors that you hide,” crowds chanted at one point.

Other protesters lay sprawled motionless on the pavement, next to mock-ups of flak vests with “press” insignia.

Read the full story

About the Author

FARNOUSH AMIRI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: AP

Emory demonstration peaceful with no police presence

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cyberattack strikes Coffee County, the site of a 2021 election breach

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
The Latest
Emory demonstration peaceful with no police presence
1h ago
Emory graduate student says Saturday protest is for community building
Protesters return to Emory for 3rd day of demonstrations
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral