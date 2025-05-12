Georgia stocks rally with U.S.-China trade deal

Many top Georgia stocks rallied before the opening bell Monday, with an announcement by U.S. and Chinese officials of a deal to reduce recent tariffs and continue negotiations during a 90-day truce in their trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 were all up substantially in premarket trading Monday.
Big movers among Georgia stocks premarket include heavy equipment maker AGCO, auto dealer group Asbury Automotive, Delta Air Lines, Home Depot, flooring giant Mohawk Industries and UPS.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the U.S. agreed to drop its 145% tariff rate on Chinese goods by 115 percentage points to 30%, while China agreed to lower its rate on U.S. goods by the same amount to 10%.
The reduced tariffs are likely to remain an economic drag and continue to cost businesses and consumers money. But the reductions buy time for the countries to continue talks while curbing economic damage.
The truce announced Monday did not immediately address the so-called de-minimis exemption on small goods. Previously, shipments of products below $800 in value were not subject to tariffs, which had been a boon to e-commerce companies such as Shein and Temu. But packages from such companies were hit by U.S. tariffs in recent weeks.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
