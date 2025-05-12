Georgia stocks rally with U.S.-China trade deal

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the U.S. agreed to drop its 145% tariff rate on Chinese goods by 115 percentage points to 30%, while China agreed to lower its rate on U.S. goods by the same amount to 10%.

The reduced tariffs are likely to remain an economic drag and continue to cost businesses and consumers money. But the reductions buy time for the countries to continue talks while curbing economic damage.

The truce announced Monday did not immediately address the so-called de-minimis exemption on small goods. Previously, shipments of products below $800 in value were not subject to tariffs, which had been a boon to e-commerce companies such as Shein and Temu. But packages from such companies were hit by U.S. tariffs in recent weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.