Home Depot is continuing to expand with sales reaching nearly $160 billion in its 2024 fiscal year, even though uncertain economic conditions and higher interest rates are causing some homeowners to pause on big renovations.
Vinings-based Home Depot is a bellwether for the broader economy, and its performance offers clues to how homeowners and contractors are faring.
After adding 12 new stores in the last fiscal year, the home improvement giant plans to open 13 more stores in fiscal year 2025.
Home Depot’s net sales were up 4.5% year over year for its 2024 fiscal year, which ended Feb. 2, 2025.
But its profit for the year was down 2.2% to $14.8 billion, from $15.1 billion a year earlier.
The company’s expenses grew faster than its sales, as it added stores and saw operating expenses increase 8.6%. Home Depot also in 2024 invested in its largest acquisition ever, buying Texas-based roofing and building supply distributor SRS Distribution for $18.3 billion.
Meanwhile, high interest rates that make borrowing for large remodeling projects more expensive have affected demand in the home improvement market, according to the company.
Progress in fourth quarter
Same-store sales, which reflect sales at stores that have been open at least a year, had been declining for the last couple of years. Its same-store sales declined 1.8% in 2024 compared with 2023.
But the company saw some positive progress in its fourth quarter results, with same-store sales increasing 0.8%.
“Throughout the year, we remained steadfast in our investments across our strategic initiatives to position ourselves for continued success, despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions and a higher interest rate environment that impacted home improvement demand,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said in a written statement.
Fourth quarter profit grew to $3 billion, from $2.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.
And quarterly sales grew 14.1% to $39.7 billion, boosted by an extra week in the quarter compared with last year.
Looking forward, with the continued expansion of stores and benefits from the SRS acquisition, Home Depot forecasts that its total sales will grow 2.8%.
The company expects to see same-store sales grow 1% in fiscal year 2025. However, it forecasts a 3% decline in its diluted earnings per share, a measure of profitability.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds
Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.
Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness
The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.
Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025
The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.