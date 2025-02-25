Home Depot’s net sales were up 4.5% year over year for its 2024 fiscal year, which ended Feb. 2, 2025.

But its profit for the year was down 2.2% to $14.8 billion, from $15.1 billion a year earlier.

The company’s expenses grew faster than its sales, as it added stores and saw operating expenses increase 8.6%. Home Depot also in 2024 invested in its largest acquisition ever, buying Texas-based roofing and building supply distributor SRS Distribution for $18.3 billion.

Meanwhile, high interest rates that make borrowing for large remodeling projects more expensive have affected demand in the home improvement market, according to the company.

Progress in fourth quarter

Same-store sales, which reflect sales at stores that have been open at least a year, had been declining for the last couple of years. Its same-store sales declined 1.8% in 2024 compared with 2023.

But the company saw some positive progress in its fourth quarter results, with same-store sales increasing 0.8%.

“Throughout the year, we remained steadfast in our investments across our strategic initiatives to position ourselves for continued success, despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions and a higher interest rate environment that impacted home improvement demand,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said in a written statement.

Fourth quarter profit grew to $3 billion, from $2.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

And quarterly sales grew 14.1% to $39.7 billion, boosted by an extra week in the quarter compared with last year.

Looking forward, with the continued expansion of stores and benefits from the SRS acquisition, Home Depot forecasts that its total sales will grow 2.8%.

The company expects to see same-store sales grow 1% in fiscal year 2025. However, it forecasts a 3% decline in its diluted earnings per share, a measure of profitability.