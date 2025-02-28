Accra is one of the airline’s most popular African destinations, especially during the holidays, it said. The carrier operated Atlanta-Accra flights more than a decade ago, but suspended them in 2012, citing high fuel costs.

Delta first launched service to Africa in 2006, and now has nonstop flights to five cities on the continent year-round, amounting to 31 flights per week.

The company’s Africa business is dwarfed by its trans-Atlantic presence (it will offer more than 700 weekly flights to Europe this summer), but the African continent is one place the airline hopes to grow.

Trans-Atlantic represents more than half of the world’s total international travel right now, but the “future really is the rest of the world,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said last month.

The new Atlanta-Marrakech flight will operate three times per week on a Boeing 767-400ER. The Atlanta-Accra seasonal flight will operate daily during the holiday period on an Airbus A330-900neo.

The news is the latest in a series of African route restarts and additions by the airline in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added its first Cape Town, South Africa flight in 2022 and relaunched flights to Lagos, Nigeria in December.