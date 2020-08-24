Breonna Taylor graces the front of Vanity Fair for issue edited by Ta-Nehisi Coates

One of the many seeking justice for Palmer's family is entertainment luminary Oprah Winfrey, who spotlights Taylor on the September cover of O magazine. The O cover image by Alexis Franklin later appeared on 26 billboards across Louisville calling for Mattingly, Hankison and Cosgrove to be "arrested and charged."

Last month, "Black Is King" mastermind Beyonce wrote a powerful letter urging Kentucky's attorney general to hold all three officers "accountable for their actions" and "demonstrate the value of a Black woman's life" as thousands took to the streets demanding justice for Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims of racial violence.

"On the one hand, I'm ecstatic that these people are standing up and demanding justice and saying her name," Palmer told Vanity Fair. "On the other hand, I don't want people to be hurt. I don't want y'all to tear up the city. We still got to live here. And still I understand the anger. Breonna was everybody's sister and daughter. As easily as this happened to Breonna, it could've been anybody else's child."

The latest edition of Vanity Fair, titled "The Great Fire," also includes an interview with cover artist Sherald, known for her famous 2018 painting of First Lady Michelle Obama for the National Portrait Gallery. Additional art by photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier is featured in the September publication as well.

“I made this portrait for her family,” Sherald said of the magazine cover. “I mean, of course I made it for Vanity Fair, but the whole time I was thinking about her family.... Producing this image keeps Breonna alive forever.”

Who is Breonna Taylor?

“... even at 26 years old, she is pretty much the glue,” Palmer said. “And she is bossy. She don’t care what is happening, she is going to make sure we get together and have a game night or have a cookout or have something, because we all tend to get so busy and consumed with work and whatever. ... All the kids, the younger kids, or even the kids her age, looked up to Breonna.”

Palmer also recalled the day she learned that Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, had been killed by police, who shot her in her home on March 13. Around the country, people continue to demand consequences for Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove — the officers involved in Taylor’s shooting — none of whom has been charged.