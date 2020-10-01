BREAKING: Remains found in Chatham County identified as Savannah teen

Remains found in a wooded area of Chatham County have been identified as a teenager reported missing from Savannah, according to multiple news outlets.
An autopsy confirmed Thursday that remains found Sept. 19 are those of 15-year-old Donald Jones, WTOC reported, citing the Chatham County Police Department. Donald was reported missing Sept. 21, according to WTOC.
The teen’s remains were found in a wooded area off Oriole Drive by walkers, according to WTOC.
Chatham County Police detectives are investigating the case as a suspected homicide, WSAV reported, and testing through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information about the teen’s death should call Chatham County Police at 912-651-4712 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.