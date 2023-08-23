Bond granted for former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton

Former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton was granted bond Wednesday.

Hampton, who is also known as Emily Misty Hayes, is charged with violation of the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud. She was granted a $10,000 signature bond.

While working as the election supervisor for Coffee County, Hampton was present when Donald Trump supporters accessed voting data. A video she recorded just after the election raised questions about the security of voting machines and captured the attention of Trump’s team.