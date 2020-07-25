Bodies of mother, 2 children pulled from car in Augusta pond

The bodies of a woman and her two young children were found inside a car submerged in an Augusta pond Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The car was discovered in Mayor’s Pond shortly before 5 p.m. by someone who was fishing in the area, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen told the Augusta Chronicle.
Authorities removed the vehicle from the water, and all three occupants were pronounced dead about 8 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday how long the car had been in the pond.
All three people have been identified, but their names will not be released until their family has been notified, according to the newspaper. The bodies were sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
