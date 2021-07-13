Augusta family finds 18 snakes underneath bed

The family found 17 babies which had recently hatched and the mother snake, WJBF reported.

Wilcher’s husband Max took a grabber tool and put each garter snake in a linen bag.

“He brought them out there to the creek area and released them there,” Trish told WJBF.

The family completed relocating the snakes about midnight, WJBF reported.

Snakes are more active in the summer, and some are looking for places to lay their eggs.

There might be another reason they are drawn indoors, though, according to an expert.

“If you have a mouse problem, the snakes are going to come and try to help you with that,” Camilla Sherman, the Phinizy Center for Water Sciences environmental educator, told WJBF. “In the winter, when it’s cold, they slow down because their body is not able to produce heat like ours is,” she said. “So, in the summertime they’ve got plenty of heat. They are a lot more active, so you’re more likely to see them.”

Snakes rattle many people, but in Georgia they are more than likely to be non-venomous.

Bites are down slightly, WJBF reported, with Augusta University Medical Center’s Emergency Department reporting spikes during the summer.

“If you give them a way out, they’re going to take it. They’re not going to chase you,” Sherman told WJBF.

You can spot a venomous snake by the shape of its head, which is triangular shaped due to venom sacs, and its thin, black, vertical pupils, similar to cat eyes, Sherman told WJBF.

The Wilchers said they called a wildlife catcher for extra help. No additional snakes were found, WJBF reported.