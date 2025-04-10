Woman, man shot to death in Austell residence, police say

Two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in an Austell home.

Austell police officers were called to a residential community on Red Cloud Court about two people shot in a residence. A woman, identified as 19-year-old Faith Lewis, died at the scene, Cobb County police said in a news release.

A man, who police referred to as the “male suspect,” was 24-year-old Tyler Staton. He also had an apparent gunshot wound, and police saw a pistol “lying in between his legs as he was sitting on the floor.” He was taken to WellStar Cobb Hospital, where he died of his injuries, officials said.