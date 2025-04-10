Metro Atlanta
Woman, man shot to death in Austell residence, police say

19-year-old Faith Lewis died at the scene
By
7 minutes ago

Two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in an Austell home.

Austell police officers were called to a residential community on Red Cloud Court about two people shot in a residence. A woman, identified as 19-year-old Faith Lewis, died at the scene, Cobb County police said in a news release.

A man, who police referred to as the “male suspect,” was 24-year-old Tyler Staton. He also had an apparent gunshot wound, and police saw a pistol “lying in between his legs as he was sitting on the floor.” He was taken to WellStar Cobb Hospital, where he died of his injuries, officials said.

Cobb detectives with the major crimes unit are leading the investigation, police said.

Investigators called the case a homicide and did not respond when asked if it was classified as a murder-suicide.

