Woman, man shot to death in Austell residence, police say

Two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in an Austell home.
Austell police officers were called to a residential community on Red Cloud Court about two people shot in a residence. A woman, identified as 19-year-old Faith Lewis, died at the scene, Cobb County police said in a news release.
A man, who police referred to as the “male suspect,” was 24-year-old Tyler Staton. He also had an apparent gunshot wound, and police saw a pistol “lying in between his legs as he was sitting on the floor.” He was taken to WellStar Cobb Hospital, where he died of his injuries, officials said.
Cobb detectives with the major crimes unit are leading the investigation, police said.
Investigators called the case a homicide and did not respond when asked if it was classified as a murder-suicide.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public
While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.
Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death
Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences
Nick Dunlap’s scorecard says 90. But it’s not the worst round ever | Masters live updates
Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National