WATCH: Atlanta police dance to viral ‘Boots on the Ground’ to boost recruitment

🎯 BOOTS ON THE GROUND. BEATS IN THE STREETS. 🎯@Atlanta_Police just dropped the HARDEST video out — and the streets are talking! 🔥👢

It’s more than law & order. It’s a vibe. 💃🏾🕺🏿



Join the movement 👉 https://t.co/uRGcEbxMGp#JoinAPD #ATL #NowHiring #DanceChallenge #atlgapd pic.twitter.com/MrjGGkGYMi — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 1, 2025

Uniformed officers start the video by mimicking Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show with his hit song, “Not Like Us” and then transition into cowboy hats and dance to “Boots on the Ground.”

The video also features the department’s mounted unit, motorcycles and a police helicopter.

“This ain’t just about law and order — it’s about culture, community and catching a vibe,” says the caption on the video, which has garnered more than 60,000 views on Instagram. The video has logged another 13,000 views on Facebook and additional clicks on X.

The extra effort won praise from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who commented “Y’all a trip!” with fire emoji on Instagram.

Some law enforcement agencies have leaned into social media in recent years, engaging directly with community members to provide updates on high-profile cases and posting comedic content.

And many departments copy viral social media moments to draw attention to recruitment efforts. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia and the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina also recently joined the “Boots on the Ground” trend.

Public safety agencies across metro Atlanta and the nation faced staffing shortages in the wake of the pandemic and amid the mass protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

An Atlanta police spokesman did not respond to requests for comment on the agency’s hiring plans.