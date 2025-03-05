Storm leaves thousands without power in Georgia as gusty winds persist

Severe storms rumbled across Georgia overnight, bringing down trees and powerlines across the state.
As residents waked up Wednesday, gusty winds are blowing cold air over metro Atlanta. That could make it cold enough for a few flurries in the mountains on Wednesday night.
The overnight storms brought up to an inch of much-needed rain across the Peach State. Damaging winds have caused several thousand power outages, mostly concentrated in North Georgia.
As of 6:30 a.m., more than 26,000 customers of Georgia Power and Georgia EMC, which represents dozens of electrical membership cooperatives around the state, were without power.
The Gilmer County school district, which enrolls about 4,000 students around Ellijay, closed Wednesday due to road closures and power outages.
Windy conditions will persist throughout Wednesday. A wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Sustained winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected across the northern half of the state.
“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the NWS warns. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result … Use caution.”
Wednesday’s high temperature will top out right around 60 degrees in the city, but the approaching cold front will bring lows down into the 30s overnight.
“As it (the cold front) moves through with some spotty showers around metro Atlanta late tonight, (it could be) cold enough and enough moisture for a few mountain flurries,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Negligible, if any, accumulation is expected, but the highest ridgetops may see just over an inch of snowfall, the NWS reports.
The cold will persist into Thursday morning, keeping the high temp in the 50s. The good news is it will be a bright and mostly sunny day, and by Friday, temps will be back to the 60s.
