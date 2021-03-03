Roswell woman’s ‘little free pantry’ meets a community need for food

Her husband, Chris Pounds, built the pantry, which is two stacked white wooden cabinets.

Maya Pounds is a Roswell native and a skilled chef known for her scones and other pastries. She describes her community off Alpharetta Highway as lower income compared to other parts of the city. Nearby there are homeless people, including some who newly homeless due to the pandemic, she said.

Pounds said she thinks some who are new to homelessness and food insecurity are reluctant to go a charitable organization for help and welcome the free pantry items.

“People might feel some kind of shame about asking for help,” she said. “A lot of people who have never been in this position before don’t know how or where to look for help.”

Some have picked up food late at night and come from other communities such as Marietta, she added.

Pounds, who recently turned 40, said the pantry is an act of service for her. She’s a volunteer cook at Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Pounds added that she wants the small pantry to remain a continuous resource for people in need.

She posted a wishlist on Facebook for staples, including peanut butter, diapers, rice, box juices and more. Facebook friends have suggested she also post an Amazon wish list for the pantry.

“There’s always excitement up front and that will likely wear off,” Pounds said. “This needs to be stocked for the summer months too.”