Officials investigating unrelated Atlanta house fires; 1 rescued, 1 detained

Two house fires in Atlanta on Sunday are being investigated, including one that involved the rescue of a woman and another that resulted in the detainment of a woman, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The causes of both fires have not been determined.
Atlanta Fire Rescue responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a fire on Lois Place, Channel 2 reported. A woman was rescued from the home and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not released.
About nine hours later, firefighters responded to another house fire on Donnelly Avenue and removed one person, according to Channel 2. Police told the news station that a woman was detained, but the department did not confirm an arrest to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
