Officials investigating unrelated Atlanta house fires; 1 rescued, 1 detained

Two house fires in Atlanta on Sunday are being investigated, including one that involved the rescue of a woman and another that resulted in the detainment of a woman, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The causes of both fires have not been determined.

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a fire on Lois Place, Channel 2 reported. A woman was rescued from the home and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not released.