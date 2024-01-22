Metro Atlanta

Officials investigating unrelated Atlanta house fires; 1 rescued, 1 detained

The causes of both fires have not been determined.

The causes of both fires have not been determined.
By
15 minutes ago

Two house fires in Atlanta on Sunday are being investigated, including one that involved the rescue of a woman and another that resulted in the detainment of a woman, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The causes of both fires have not been determined.

ExploreFirefighters rescue 2 dogs from co-worker’s burning home in Gwinnett

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a fire on Lois Place, Channel 2 reported. A woman was rescued from the home and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not released.

About nine hours later, firefighters responded to another house fire on Donnelly Avenue and removed one person, according to Channel 2. Police told the news station that a woman was detained, but the department did not confirm an arrest to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreFirefighters tackle Cobb house fire amid bitter cold, hazardous conditions

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top