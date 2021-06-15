More than 300 flats, townhomes coming to Sugar Hill

A site plan for the 305-home development of stacked flats and townhomes in Sugar Hill on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

Located near EE Robinson Park, the development is priced to serve as workforce housing for the city’s only existing employment area outside the downtown area. It will act as a transition between single-family homes and light manufacturing and warehouses located nearby.

The homes will be constructed to mimic styles found in both suburban and urban areas, more dense than detached single-family homes but less dense than a mid-rise apartment complex.

These types of homes give people moving out of apartment complexes somewhere to buy a home when they don’t want to upkeep a traditional single-family home, Lee said.

The flats will have one, two or three bedrooms, while the townhomes will have three bedrooms. Each townhome will have a two-car garage with a driveway that can accommodate two more cars. At least 120 spaces of on-street parking will be built.

An illustration of the "stacked flat" homes that will be constructed as part of a 305-home development in Sugar Hill on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

BBC Investment Group will either install crosswalks with traffic signals to cross Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from the development or pay the City of Sugar Hill $50,000 to construct them.

A homeowner’s association will be created to maintain all streets, alleys, sidewalks, common area landscaping and stormwater infrastructure.

The development will have a “village green” for residents, connected by nature trails that meander throughout the property, said Kaipo Awana, planning director of Sugar Hill.

The development will help diversify the “one-sided” housing options for residents, he said, by providing alternatives to detached single-family homes.

More than 23,000 people live in Sugar Hill, according to the latest U.S. Census data. Only 4% of all housing in the city are townhomes, while 89% are single-family homes, according to data presented by Awana.