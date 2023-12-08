MARTA to seek design services for Clayton County bus rapid transit

MARTA on Thursday said it will seek proposals for the final design of a proposed 15.5-mile bus rapid transit line in Clayton County.

The metro Atlanta transportation agency wants to operate a BRT line roughly from MARTA’s College Park station to the Southlake Mall area.

If created, the Southlake BRT line would parallel much of MARTA’s bus route 196 and have about “13 stations with rail-like amenities, such as off board fare payment, level boarding, seating and digital signage,” MARTA said.