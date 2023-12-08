MARTA to seek design services for Clayton County bus rapid transit

MARTA to seek architectural and engineering services for final design of Southlake BRT in Clayton County.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Combined ShapeCaption
MARTA to seek architectural and engineering services for final design of Southlake BRT in Clayton County.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

MARTA on Thursday said it will seek proposals for the final design of a proposed 15.5-mile bus rapid transit line in Clayton County.

The metro Atlanta transportation agency wants to operate a BRT line roughly from MARTA’s College Park station to the Southlake Mall area.

If created, the Southlake BRT line would parallel much of MARTA’s bus route 196 and have about “13 stations with rail-like amenities, such as off board fare payment, level boarding, seating and digital signage,” MARTA said.

“Total project cost right now is at $338 million,” Lawrence Prescott, MARTA interim chief of capital programs, planning and innovation, told the MARTA board Thursday. He added that the figure could grow to “$380 million with some of the alternative alignments depending on the options.”

MARTA is seeking architectural and engineering services in the final design and is breaking the work up in segments north and south of I-285.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top