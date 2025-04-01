‘Jailbnb’ and a missing dino: Atlanta’s biggest April Fools’ jokes this year

Georgia Tech told the world about its new mascot, Paul Lenny, the “Fightin’ Pollen,” who notably appears as “a disgusting shade of yellow that resembles the residue of the pine tree pollen.” He was created in honor of the Atlanta area’s record-breaking pollen counts last weekend, the school announced in a jokey article posted on its website.

Credit: Georgia Tech Credit: Georgia Tech

The announcement was written by “Polly Nadar,” and the graphics were credited to “April Fuelles.”

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office pitched its “Jailbnb” program, which claims to rent out “deluxe” jail cells as a “quirky spring escape.”

“An offbeat retreat that blends gritty charm with unexpected comforts,” the sheriff’s office touted on Facebook. “This is your chance to live a little behind bars — no arrest record required!"

The post describes the jail’s sturdy bunk beds, a secure outdoor courtyard and gourmet jailhouse meals.

The Cobb County Democratic Party posted a photo of Marietta’s famous big chicken painted blue instead of the KFC’s signature red “to celebrate four years of Democratic control in Cobb County.”

The political prank garnered some laughs and also drew criticism from commenters, some of whom did not appreciate the humor.

Fernbank Museum posted a breaking news alert that a dinosaur escaped the from the “Ultimate Dinosaurs” exhibit. The “security cam footage” shows someone in a dinosaur skeleton costume running through the museum.

The Vortex, a popular Atlanta bar known for its strict 21-and-over policy, announced the addition of a kids’ menu.

“Finally, something for the little ones,” the Facebook post says.

Warbington Farms, a petting zoo in Cumming, invited visitors to pick this “very rare crop” growing in its fields — dandelions.

“We spent all winter tending to this rare and delicate crop, ensuring the bright yellow blooms will soon transform into the fluffy white wish-makers we all love,” the Facebook post says.

Floyd County police joked on Facebook about adding a hamster named Dewey to the force in what it hopes will become the “largest hamster ball patrol unit in the state.” Clarke County Sheriff’s Office made a similar quip about adding llamas to its department.

And, finally, Cobb County bragged about plans to change the font on all of its government sites to the much-maligned Comic Sans.

“Some graphic designers have called Comic Sans an amateurish relic of the past,” said “Roman Timesnew,” described as a consultant hired by the county to study its overall look, in the Facebook post. “But we believe it is ready for a reboot, and our study shows it is popular among the younger generation visiting county sites.”