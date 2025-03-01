Human error led to MARTA train derailment

A series of human errors is to blame for the MARTA train derailment that disrupted service for hours last December, officials said in a postmortem briefing this week.
Train 103 was carrying 16 passengers and was in the process of being rerouted when the incident happened on the morning of Dec. 4. There were zero injuries but the derailment damaged one of the train cars, and clearing the scene took most of the day.
Jorge Bernard, MARTA’s interim deputy chief of rail operations, told board members several mistakes by both the train operator and control room staff led to the derailment.
Train 103 was originally headed eastbound when it arrived at the Inman Park/Reynoldstown station. It couldn’t continue east because a train was stopped for a medical emergency at the next station, so a controller instructed the operator to reverse directions and head west using the eastbound tracks. The plan was for the train to switch to the westbound tracks near the King Memorial station.
At the same time Train 103 began traveling westbound toward King Memorial, a third eastbound train was also approaching the station. The operator decided to let that train pass first and gave it priority over Train 103.
Only the controller didn’t tell the operator of Train 103 to stop, Bernard said, and Train 103 kept moving.
“That was a human error that basically escalated and continued to progress until the point where we ended up with the derailment,” he said.
A red light greeted Train 103 when it arrived at the place to switch from the eastbound to westbound tracks. The operator continued past the red light — the second error of the day.
Passing the red light automatically triggered sensors that blocked the other train from moving forward. But now Train 103 was stuck on tracks that were improperly positioned. The controller instructed Train 103 to switch directions again — the third error of the day.
When Train 103 reversed, the wheels went off the tracks because they weren’t properly aligned.
Bernard said “appropriate corrective measures” were taken against the operator and controller. After the incident, MARTA also required all operators and controllers undergo additional training, he said.
Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation inspected the scene on the day of the incident, Bernard said. The incident also was reported to the Federal Transit Administration.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: John Spink/AJC
MARTA says Atlanta intentionally delaying Five Points renovation permits
MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood told board members this week that the city has thrown up a variety of roadblocks.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake