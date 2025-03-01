Human error led to MARTA train derailment

Train 103 was originally headed eastbound when it arrived at the Inman Park/Reynoldstown station. It couldn’t continue east because a train was stopped for a medical emergency at the next station, so a controller instructed the operator to reverse directions and head west using the eastbound tracks. The plan was for the train to switch to the westbound tracks near the King Memorial station.

At the same time Train 103 began traveling westbound toward King Memorial, a third eastbound train was also approaching the station. The operator decided to let that train pass first and gave it priority over Train 103.

Only the controller didn’t tell the operator of Train 103 to stop, Bernard said, and Train 103 kept moving.

“That was a human error that basically escalated and continued to progress until the point where we ended up with the derailment,” he said.

A red light greeted Train 103 when it arrived at the place to switch from the eastbound to westbound tracks. The operator continued past the red light — the second error of the day.

Passing the red light automatically triggered sensors that blocked the other train from moving forward. But now Train 103 was stuck on tracks that were improperly positioned. The controller instructed Train 103 to switch directions again — the third error of the day.

When Train 103 reversed, the wheels went off the tracks because they weren’t properly aligned.

Bernard said “appropriate corrective measures” were taken against the operator and controller. After the incident, MARTA also required all operators and controllers undergo additional training, he said.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation inspected the scene on the day of the incident, Bernard said. The incident also was reported to the Federal Transit Administration.