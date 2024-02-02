FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Chilly morning with warm afternoon for Groundhog Day

After a chilly morning, metro Atlanta is in for a mostly sunny, warm afternoon on Groundhog Day.

Friday’s morning temps are in the 40s near the city with a few areas in the upper 30s ahead of daybreak. That’s cold, but warmer than Thursday’s start in the 20s and 30s.

As the sun rises, attention will turn to Georgia’s groundhog, Gen. Beauregard Lee in Jackson and Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil. If they see their shadow, that would mean six more weeks of winter are predicted for their respective regions. If they don’t, an early spring is in store.