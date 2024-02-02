FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Chilly morning with warm afternoon for Groundhog Day

After a chilly morning, metro Atlanta is in for a mostly sunny, warm afternoon on Groundhog Day.
Friday’s morning temps are in the 40s near the city with a few areas in the upper 30s ahead of daybreak. That’s cold, but warmer than Thursday’s start in the 20s and 30s.
As the sun rises, attention will turn to Georgia’s groundhog, Gen. Beauregard Lee in Jackson and Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil. If they see their shadow, that would mean six more weeks of winter are predicted for their respective regions. If they don’t, an early spring is in store.
According to the meteorological forecast, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said we should expect at or near-average temperatures for the next three months. That means temps will hover around the mid to upper 50s this month. That climbs up into the mid 60s in March and around 70 degrees by the start of April.
As for today, it’ll feel more like spring by the afternoon. Highs will top out near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies with no rain expected. In fact, rain should stay out of the forecast until Sunday afternoon, when showers filter in.
A cooling pattern is expected to arrive then, too, with highs staying in the low 50s. It’ll stay cool at least for the first half of next week, too, but a warming trend starts again on Wednesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
