Attempts to contact Diesel and his companies were not immediately successful.

“Ms. Jonasson was unable to escape and closed her eyes, scared of angering Vin Diesel by rejecting him further and trying to dissociate, wishing the assault would end,” the lawsuit states.

Claire-Lise Y. Kutlay, an attorney for Jonasson, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Jonasson was initially too afraid to report the alleged assault. Jonasson was also made to sign a nondisclosure agreement as an employee of Diesel’s One Race production business, Kutlay said.

“She was afraid what it would mean for her career in the film industry, which has a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing people who do speak up about sexual abuse that they have received or been subjected to,” Kutlay said Thursday. “She has made the very courageous decision to file a lawsuit so that she can seek justice and hold Vin Diesel and the others that permitted and covered up the sexual assault accountable for their actions.”

Diesel’s sister, Samantha Vincent, has also been sued by Jonasson, case records show. Vincent is the president of Diesel’s production company that employed Jonasson, and was the one who fired Jonasson shortly after the alleged assault, Kutlay said.

One Race Productions Inc. and One Race Films Inc. are also named as defendants in the case.

Jonasson, a California resident, was over the age of 18 when the assault occurred, Kutlay said. She said Jonasson wants to prevent other women from experiencing what she went through.