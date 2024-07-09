DeKalb raises property tax rates

County officials recommended increasing the rate last month, saying more money was needed to make investments in voting operations, health care services and 911 emergency responses.

They have also emphasized the county’s equalized homestead option sales tax, or EHOST, means many homeowners in unincorporated DeKalb will see their property tax bills decrease even with the increased millage rate. The 1% sales tax was approved by voters for a second time last November and is expected to generate $164.6 million this year.

The average home value in DeKalb is $425,000. After the EHOST credit, a homestead property owner in unincorporated DeKalb will pay $1,603 less in taxes this year.

Commissioners have not made any decision yet on requests from Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond to increase both water and sewer rates and sanitation rates.

The millage rate was approved alongside budget amendment requests from commissioners. During board discussions over the last month, Commissioners Michelle Long Spears and Ted Terry pushed to tie the two together, saying they wanted residents to know what the county planned to do with more money before they approved a tax increase. In recent years, budget amendments have been dealt with separately.

Tuesday, Terry quoted rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s “mo money, mo problems,” but said that wasn’t the case here. He said the additional money would go toward good causes, like improving walkability, animal services, homeless outreach and mental health support.

“When we’ve got more money in DeKalb County, we can tackle more problems,” Terry said.

The projects that received funding are varied. Revenue from the millage rate increase will go toward a mobile spay and neuter clinic, mental health and violence intervention, an app for citizens to report complaints and sidewalk and bike path improvements.

Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson said it’s a “very good” list. Commissioner Robert Patrick said the projects should improve residents’ lives.

“At the end of the day the intention is to improve our communities,” Patrick said.

Few residents spoke Tuesday during the last of three public hearings on the property tax increase. LaDena Bolton, who is running for the vacant District 7 seat in November’s election, said it was unfair to make a decision while the District 3 and District 7 seats are vacant. One in 10 DeKalb residents haven’t had representation on the commission since March.

“If we can wait a year for representation, we can certainly wait until next year to revisit this proposal,” she said.

Stephen Binney, who also spoke against the rate increase, sarcastically thanked commissioners for finalizing the approved list of amendments the night before they voted.

“That certainly gives the public plenty of time to look over it and evaluate it,” he said. “Keep doing the good work.”