DeKalb approves $775K settlement in Recorder’s Court lawsuit

The federal lawsuit, originally filed in 2015, was filed on behalf of 17 people who were arrested because court personnel either erroneously told the Georgia Department of Driver Services that their licenses were suspended or failed to tell the agency that their licenses had been reinstated.

The lawsuit was one of several filed around the same time, all challenging various aspects of how business was done at the Recorder’s Court. Other suits claimed that the court did not even have jurisdiction to handle traffic offenses; that it operated as “a scheme to generate revenue for a cash-strapped local government”; and that defendants received sentences longer than Georgia law allowed.