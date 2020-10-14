COVID-19 did not reduce city of Atlanta’s business and travel expenses charged to credit cards

All were examples of hundreds of thousands of dollars in inappropriate spending under Reed — some of which occurred by Reed — and was exposed in AJC and Channel 2 reporting.

The purchases also became the subject of federal grand jury subpoenas investigating corruption at City Hall and, last month, part of the indictment against former Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard on fraud and weapons charges.

The new credit card ordinance requires the finance department to provide the council with quarterly updates on card purchases.

City Controller Youlanda Carr on Wednesday told he council’s Finance Executive Committee that 17 people in six city departments — finance, corrections, law, aviation, police and the executive offices — posses credit cards.

In each department, the highest expense was business travel.

The eight members of Keisha Lance Bottoms Executive Protection team, who provide security for the mayor and her family, spent the most — nearly $65,000 on business travel, according to the presentation.

Matzigkeit said he thought that was odd.

“I would have assumed that business travel expenses was cut down significantly due to COVID-19,” Matzigkeit said.

Carr said that the spending was on par with the budget, which also surprised Matzigkeit.

“A quarter of the year we were locked down,” he said.

Carr said the city saw little travel expenses in March through June.