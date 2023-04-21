X

Comcast working on asymmetrical uploads, faster speeds for metro Atlanta

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta Comcast customers could soon get faster download speeds and the ability to upload a file as quickly as it’s downloaded.

The Philadelphia-based giant said recently it is launching 2-gig download speeds to metro Atlanta Xfinity customers and rolling out access to asymmetrical downloads and uploads to some area homes now, with a broader push to come later in the year.

The push is an effort by the company to keep pace with growing Internet thirsty products in the houses of metro residents and among small businesses, a Comcast spokesman said. As growing numbers of Americans work from home, Internet usage has skyrocketed as homeowners stream sports, keep their houses safe with wireless security systems, get updates for their driverless cars over the air, and turn dining rooms into classrooms.

About one-third of the company’s Xfinity Internet customers now use its gigabit products, the company said.

“Comcast is advancing the future of broadband for our residents and businesses,” Samir Abdullahi, director of economic development for Fulton County and for Select Fulton, said in a release. “Comcast’s investments will keep more Atlantans securely connected to the Internet and ensure they have the technology today to meet the needs of tomorrow.”

The company said it also is working on a new router that will come with a battery and cellular backup that can keep the device powered if power is lost during a storm. Comcast said its “storm-ready” router will be available in late summer.

“Our investment delivers some of the fastest Internet speeds to homes and businesses available in the marketplace,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s regional senior vice president, said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

An attorney’s arrest. A judge’s decision. And more chaos in YSL trial.8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘No sense of urgency’: mental health calls to Atlanta VA go unanswered

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Internal probe finds inappropriate expenses by ATL airport staff
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Internal probe finds inappropriate expenses by ATL airport staff
12h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The $787M settlement for Fox News isn’t enough
47m ago
The Latest

Credit: LEON STAFFORD/AJC

The Isley Brothers, After 7 bring decades of soul to Stockbridge
18h ago
Georgia woman sentenced after posing as a licensed physician’s assistant
19h ago
Snake season: It’s illegal to kill most serpents in Georgia
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
8h ago
Read about expenses by ATL airport staff that was flagged in internal report
12h ago
Pastor Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, evangelist Charles Stanley
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top