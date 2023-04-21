Comcast working on asymmetrical uploads, faster speeds for metro Atlanta

The Philadelphia-based giant said recently it is launching 2-gig download speeds to metro Atlanta Xfinity customers and rolling out access to asymmetrical downloads and uploads to some area homes now, with a broader push to come later in the year.

The push is an effort by the company to keep pace with growing Internet thirsty products in the houses of metro residents and among small businesses, a Comcast spokesman said. As growing numbers of Americans work from home, Internet usage has skyrocketed as homeowners stream sports, keep their houses safe with wireless security systems, get updates for their driverless cars over the air, and turn dining rooms into classrooms.