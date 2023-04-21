Comcast working on asymmetrical uploads, faster speeds for metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta Comcast customers could soon get faster download speeds and the ability to upload a file as quickly as it’s downloaded.
The Philadelphia-based giant said recently it is launching 2-gig download speeds to metro Atlanta Xfinity customers and rolling out access to asymmetrical downloads and uploads to some area homes now, with a broader push to come later in the year.
The push is an effort by the company to keep pace with growing Internet thirsty products in the houses of metro residents and among small businesses, a Comcast spokesman said. As growing numbers of Americans work from home, Internet usage has skyrocketed as homeowners stream sports, keep their houses safe with wireless security systems, get updates for their driverless cars over the air, and turn dining rooms into classrooms.
About one-third of the company’s Xfinity Internet customers now use its gigabit products, the company said.
“Comcast is advancing the future of broadband for our residents and businesses,” Samir Abdullahi, director of economic development for Fulton County and for Select Fulton, said in a release. “Comcast’s investments will keep more Atlantans securely connected to the Internet and ensure they have the technology today to meet the needs of tomorrow.”
The company said it also is working on a new router that will come with a battery and cellular backup that can keep the device powered if power is lost during a storm. Comcast said its “storm-ready” router will be available in late summer.
“Our investment delivers some of the fastest Internet speeds to homes and businesses available in the marketplace,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s regional senior vice president, said.
