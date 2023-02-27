Comcast to support Black male youth in Atlanta, Chicago tech with $2 million grant

Comcast will distribute the funds over two years to The Hidden Genius Project, a program that trains and mentors Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship and leadership skills, the cable giant said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to support The Hidden Genius Project and their mission of guiding Black male youth on their path to becoming leaders in the technology sector,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s regional senior vice president, said. “In a digital economy, having the necessary programming and resources needed to thrive is critical.