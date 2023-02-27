Comcast to support Black male youth in Atlanta, Chicago tech with $2 million grant

Cable giant Comcast said Monday it is giving an organization that helps encourage Black male youth to enter the world of tech a $2 million grant to bring the program to Atlanta and Chicago.
Comcast will distribute the funds over two years to The Hidden Genius Project, a program that trains and mentors Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship and leadership skills, the cable giant said in a news release.
“We are thrilled to support The Hidden Genius Project and their mission of guiding Black male youth on their path to becoming leaders in the technology sector,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s regional senior vice president, said. “In a digital economy, having the necessary programming and resources needed to thrive is critical.
“We look forward to The Hidden Genius Project’s continued success and their expansion to Atlanta,” he said.
Founded in 2012, Hidden Genius has trained hundreds of Black male high school youth in Oakland, Los Angeles and Detroit, Comcast said. Students in the program have a 98% high school graduation rate, with 95% entering post-secondary education. More than 40% of the students go on to study computer science or related fields.
“Our continued partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal will equip us to engage even more Black youth with the skills, experiences and networks to find their way into family-sustaining career pathways, including the tech sector,” Hidden Genius CEO Brandon Nicholson said.
