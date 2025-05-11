Winters has lived in the Atlanta area since 1997 and in Cobb County for the past 15 years, but he still clearly remembers meeting Leo in first grade. The two had some classes together over the years.

When the papal conclave began Wednesday, Winters said he read a news article listing possible candidates for pope. He was awestruck when he saw Prevost’s name but not at all surprised.

“I would never expect an American to be pope,” he said. “But then I saw they listed like eight, and I saw Robert Prevost, and I was like, ‘Holy smokes!’” he recounted with a laugh.

At such a small school and parish like St. Mary — now vacant for several years — everyone knew each other. While most kids went by nicknames, Winters said Leo was always known as Robert as opposed to Rob or Bob. He said it showed his maturity at such a young age.

Leo’s family played a prominent role in the church and school community, Winters added. He still remembers Leo’s mother, Mildred Martínez, for her “beautiful singing voice that was capable of hitting all of the high notes” in the church choir, and for helping prepare lunches for the students, like many other parents who lived nearby.

Back in the 1960s, Winters said the neighborhood was full of middle-class families and rows of modest homes. Though Winters rode the bus, he said Leo was one of the students who could walk to school each morning.

Winters said he regarded himself as a smart kid, but said Leo was right up there with him. He described him as one of the smartest students at the school and as exceptionally respectful to his peers and teachers.

“Most kids, like me, were very reactionary. Something would happen, we’d react. He was very reserved. He thought about things before saying things,” Winter explained.

Going to school on the southern border of Chicago meant Comiskey Park, former home of the Chicago White Sox, was an easier drive to make. Winters said the church would often take students to see the White Sox play.

Winters said he, Leo and other classmates attended many games together.

“Robert being an altar boy, one of the rewards or perks of being an altar boy is you get to go to a couple more games. So he was going to Comiskey Park, and that’s where I became a White Sox fan. I’m sure that’s where he did too,” he said.

For the past 25 years, Winters has been part of an email chain with several St. Mary classmates, including Leo. Though Leo doesn’t regularly reply, his friends have shared updates about his accomplishments over the years.

Winters said he knew Leo had moved to Peru to work as a missionary and later as archbishop, and eventually serve as prefect for the Dicastery for Bishops — which oversees the selection and appointment of bishops — after being chosen in 2023 by Pope Francis.

A day after Leo was elected pope, Winters sent him a congratulatory email: “Congratulations Rob. You’ve had a long journey from the Lower Hall to the Sistine Chapel Good Luck and God Bless.”

A few hours later, Leo responded, signing off as both Bob Prevost and Leo XIV.

“I just thought going from the Lower Hall to the Sistine Chapel was just remarkable,” Winters said, referring to the St. Mary parish gathering space where students and families shared pancake breakfasts and watched movies.