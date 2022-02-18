Clayton County sets March trash “amnesty” days

Clayton County has set four days in March as “amnesty” days for residents to easily dispose of household junk.
The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday approved making March 11 and 12 and March 18 and 19 “amnesty” days on which residents can bring large waste, such as unwanted refrigerators, stoves and furniture, to dumpsters in each of the county’s districts.
Paint and chemicals will not be accepted.
The move is an attempt by Clayton to clean roadside debris and trash that some complain has inundated the county and impacted affected its ability to attract business and economic development.
“If we want businesses to come to our community, we’ve got to start keeping it clean,” Commissioner Alieka Anderson, a sponsor of the amnesty initiative, told members of the board earlier this month. “No one is going to come to a dirty community.”
