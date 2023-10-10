City of Atlanta to host festival for LGBTQ youth

The City of Atlanta in October will host a Pride festival for LGBTQ youth, where attendees can access resources like peer support groups, career development tools and more.

The Youth Pride Summit and Festival is set to take place Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Overtime Elite Arena at Atlantic Station in midtown.

City officials said the event aims at creating a safe space for young LGBTQ Atlantans where they can tap into community resources and build a support network.

“Atlanta stands as a city proud of its diversity and inclusivity,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “In the Year of the Youth, we invite all young people, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation, to come together and embrace their true selves.”

LGBTQ residents up to 25 years old will be able to take part in workshops — such as financial literacy and stress reduction classes — and unwind with art classes or yoga.

The event will also offer peer support groups, complimentary haircuts and headshots and medical services like testing and vaccines.

No adults over the age of 25 can attend the event, unless they are parents or guardians, staff, volunteers or media.

Registration for the The Youth Pride Summit and Festival is at: ATLGBTQ.atlantaga.gov/youthpride.

LGBTQ youth looking for additional resources in Atlanta can visit the website for the city’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs at: https://atlgbtq.atlantaga.gov/youth.