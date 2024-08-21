Metro Atlanta

Chick-fil-A’s first elevated drive-thru opens near Atlanta this week

New concept restaurant in McDonough has four lanes to alleviate long waits

By
50 minutes ago

Chick-fil-A is, quite literally, reaching new heights this week.

The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich restaurant chain announced Wednesday it will open its first elevated drive-thru eatery Thursday just outside of the Peach State’s capital city.

Roughly 25 miles south of Atlanta, the drive-thru only restaurant on Jodeco Road in McDonough will feature an elevated kitchen with a “unique meal transport system” above four service lanes. The design was created to alleviate the sluggish wait times that have been slowing down the fast food chain.

ExploreNew Chick-fil-A ‘elevated drive-thru’ restaurant design coming to Atlanta. Here’s what it will look like

“Our guests lead busy lives, and we’re focused on designing our restaurants to best serve their needs,” Jonathan Reed, executive director of design for Chick-fil-A, said in a news release. “With the new Elevated Drive-Thru design, featuring our first four lane drive-thru, we’re aiming to deliver quality food and genuine hospitality in a way that’s uniquely Chick-fil-A, and gives our guests time back in their day.”

According to Chick-fil-A, the new restaurant will be capable of serving two to three times as many customers as its standard drive-thru eateries.

Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
Chick-fil-A opens first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant near Atlanta
1 / 15
Located in McDonough, the Chick-fil-A restaurant is a first of its kind.

The chain had the slowest drive-thru service among all large fast-food chains in 2019, with an average wait time of five minutes and 23 seconds, according to an industry publication by QSR. Chick-fil-A retained the title of slowest drive-thru for the next three years.

In 2023, it outranked the competition for the busiest drive-thrus in America.

ExploreChick-fil-A names new president and chief operating officer

To honor the new eatery, Chick-fil-A will award 100 “local heroes making an impact in the Stockbridge/McDonough community” with free entrees for a year. It will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America, a nonprofit network of food banks.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta has the nation’s highest ATM fees, Bankrate says2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of the

One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed

Doing Good: Kennesaw church puts earth care into action
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta philanthropic leader Anne Sterchi: funeral plans announced
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta has the nation’s highest ATM fees, Bankrate says2h ago
Atlanta philanthropic leader Anne Sterchi: funeral plans announced
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Crisp morning but highs climb into the mid 80s later
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon