Atlanta opens warming center for this week as temperatures drop

The city of Atlanta is opening a warming center this week as temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Tuesday night.

The center is located at Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308. It will be open Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and again Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. through Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

Temperatures Tuesday night are expected to see a low of 26 degrees in metro Atlanta as the coldest air of the winter season descended on the eastern part of the country, according to AccuWeather. The lowest temperature Wednesday night is expected to rise slightly higher to 33 degrees.