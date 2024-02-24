Atlanta Botanical Garden holding “Primavera” flower show this weekend

Chilly temperatures may still be hitting Atlanta, but spring is right around the corner.
Floral fans can visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden to see the flowers bloom early at its biennial flower show, “Primavera,” this weekend.
“The Garden is the ideal setting for this beautiful event where we bring together hundreds of exhibitors, floral enthusiasts and Garden guests to experience the show in all its glory while also enjoying the splendor of spring as it begins to unfold in Atlanta,” Mary Pat Matheson, the Garden’s President & CEO said.
The indoor show features jewelry and birdhouses expressed in flowers.
It also includes displays of Ikebana, the centuries-old Japanese art of flower arranging, which was a popular exhibit from the Garden in 2020. There is also an educational exhibit on adaptive gardening showing the basics in horticulture, agriculture and conservation.
In the main part of the show, the horticulture division, locals show off flowers cut from their home gardens.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday. The show is included with Garden admission.
Proceeds will benefit the Garden’s International Plant Exploration Program.
