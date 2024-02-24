Atlanta Botanical Garden holding “Primavera” flower show this weekend

Chilly temperatures may still be hitting Atlanta, but spring is right around the corner.

Floral fans can visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden to see the flowers bloom early at its biennial flower show, “Primavera,” this weekend.

“The Garden is the ideal setting for this beautiful event where we bring together hundreds of exhibitors, floral enthusiasts and Garden guests to experience the show in all its glory while also enjoying the splendor of spring as it begins to unfold in Atlanta,” Mary Pat Matheson, the Garden’s President & CEO said.