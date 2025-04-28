2 dead, 3 injured after shooting in DeKalb home, police say

An early-morning shooting at a DeKalb County home left two people dead and sent three to the hospital Monday, officials said.
DeKalb police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Longman Way near Stone Mountain at around 5:20 a.m. Two men, who police have not identified, were killed, spokesperson Blaine Clark said in a statement.
“Officers were able to rescue multiple other people from the home through an upstairs window,” the statement said. “Three of them were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.”
It’s unclear why they had to be rescued through an upstairs window. Police said investigators are still “gathering evidence and talking to witnesses to identify the suspect.”
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.
