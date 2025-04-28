2 dead, 3 injured after shooting in DeKalb home, police say

An early-morning shooting at a DeKalb County home left two people dead and sent three to the hospital Monday, officials said.

DeKalb police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Longman Way near Stone Mountain at around 5:20 a.m. Two men, who police have not identified, were killed, spokesperson Blaine Clark said in a statement.

“Officers were able to rescue multiple other people from the home through an upstairs window,” the statement said. “Three of them were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.”