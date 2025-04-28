Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

2 dead, 3 injured after shooting in DeKalb home, police say

Investigators are working to identify the shooter.
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Longman Way on Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Longman Way on Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
26 minutes ago

An early-morning shooting at a DeKalb County home left two people dead and sent three to the hospital Monday, officials said.

DeKalb police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Longman Way near Stone Mountain at around 5:20 a.m. Two men, who police have not identified, were killed, spokesperson Blaine Clark said in a statement.

“Officers were able to rescue multiple other people from the home through an upstairs window,” the statement said. “Three of them were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.”

DeKalb police helped rescue multiple people from an upstairs window after a shooting at a residence on Longman Way that left two dead and injured three, early morning Monday, April 28, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

It’s unclear why they had to be rescued through an upstairs window. Police said investigators are still “gathering evidence and talking to witnesses to identify the suspect.”

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
