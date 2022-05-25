2 Atlanta councilmembers test positive for COVID

Two members of the Atlanta City Council have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.
The test results, along with other absences, led the council to cancel a planned meeting of the Finance/Executive Committee, minutes before it was scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon.
“We took the prudent step to cancel the committee meeting and we will continue to work through the process of conducting our meetings safely,” City Council President Doug Shipman said in a statement, which did not identify the members who tested positive.
The 15-member body made a return to in-person meetings in March after about two years of virtual meetings. City Hall fully reopened to the public around that time, and officials have attended weekly in-person meetings to vote on ordinances and hear from constituents. The indoor mask mandate for City Hall was also dropped earlier this spring.
The council’s next meeting isn’t until June 6. Officials haven’t say whether they will make any changes to the council’s meeting plans.
About the Author