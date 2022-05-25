ajc logo
2 Atlanta councilmembers test positive for COVID

The Atlanta City Council held their first in-person meeting since they were suspended at start of the pandemic in March. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Two members of the Atlanta City Council have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

The test results, along with other absences, led the council to cancel a planned meeting of the Finance/Executive Committee, minutes before it was scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon.

“We took the prudent step to cancel the committee meeting and we will continue to work through the process of conducting our meetings safely,” City Council President Doug Shipman said in a statement, which did not identify the members who tested positive.

The 15-member body made a return to in-person meetings in March after about two years of virtual meetings. City Hall fully reopened to the public around that time, and officials have attended weekly in-person meetings to vote on ordinances and hear from constituents. The indoor mask mandate for City Hall was also dropped earlier this spring.

The council’s next meeting isn’t until June 6. Officials haven’t say whether they will make any changes to the council’s meeting plans.

J.D. is a local news reporter covering intown Atlanta and Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

