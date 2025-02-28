1 dead, 6 injured in Cobb County house fire

One woman is dead and three residents are injured after a house fire in Marietta that also injured three firefighters in the early morning hours Friday, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The fire is now out, and fire department investigators responded to the scene on Oakland Drive near Powers Ferry Road. The woman’s husband is being treated for smoke inhalation and the couple’s two adult sons have minor burns, officials told Channel 2.

Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital, and another was treated on the scene.