1 dead, 6 injured in Cobb County house fire

By
24 minutes ago

One woman is dead and three residents are injured after a house fire in Marietta that also injured three firefighters in the early morning hours Friday, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The fire is now out, and fire department investigators responded to the scene on Oakland Drive near Powers Ferry Road. The woman’s husband is being treated for smoke inhalation and the couple’s two adult sons have minor burns, officials told Channel 2.

Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital, and another was treated on the scene.

— This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Atlanta City Council member Amir Farokhi questions MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood during an Atlanta City Council transportation committee meeting at City Hall in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

