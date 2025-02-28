1 dead, 6 injured in Cobb County house fire

One woman is dead and three residents are injured after a house fire in Marietta that also injured three firefighters in the early morning hours Friday, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The fire is now out, and fire department investigators responded to the scene on Oakland Drive near Powers Ferry Road. The woman’s husband is being treated for smoke inhalation and the couple’s two adult sons have minor burns, officials told Channel 2.
Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital, and another was treated on the scene.
— This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake