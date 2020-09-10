A tiger is on the loose in East Tennessee

Authorities are searching for a tiger that has been on the loose in East Tennessee since Wednesday.
The tiger was spotted by a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park on Wednesday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. There have been three reported sightings of the animal since then, including one near Thorngrove Pike in Knoxville, according to CBS affiliate WVLT.
The sheriff’s office patrol units, animal control, air watch, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Knoxville Police Department’s Animal Control Unit and Tiger Haven are all working to locate the animal.
Zoo Knoxville officials said the zoo is not missing any tigers, and all tigers at the zoo were accounted for as of Thursday morning.
A trap has been set, and if the animal is caught, it will be taken to Tiger Haven, the wildlife agency said in a statement Thursday. It wasn’t clear where the tiger might have come from, according to the statement.