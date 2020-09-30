7 wounded in drive-by shooting outside Milwaukee funeral home

Seven people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday in a drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home, according to the city’s mayor.
Mayor Tom Barrett said all seven people were hit when someone opened fire while driving past the funeral home. All the victims are expected to survive and were listed in stable condition Wednesday at a local hospital, acting Police Chief Michael Brunson announced.
The victims included men and women, ranging in age from 24 to 48 years old, Brunson said. He said police were still looking for a suspect and he asked for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.
“This is an untenable situation. This brazen act done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city,” Brunson said.
Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that a car pulled up to a crowd of around 100 mourners outside Serenity Funeral Home at about 12:45 p.m. Cedric Guy, the funeral home’s owner, said mourners were gathered for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.
Taylor’s funeral was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. but was postponed after the shooting. It was not immediately known if the shooting was connected to the funeral.
WISN-TV reported that a hearse outside the funeral home appeared to have bullet holes in it, and the windows were shot out.